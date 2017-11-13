Fairmont Warns of Possible Cutbacks

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Fairmont race track is warning of cutbacks if lawmakers in Illinois don’t allow video gaming at the track.

Slot machines have been on the table for years in Illinois and Fairmont has been saying it needs them to survive.

“At the moment, the track’s agreed to have 42 live dates for 2018. It’s conceivable that half of those could be cut if conditions do not align, but that decision won’t be made until well into July, so it’s difficult to say,” says Fairmont spokesman Jon Sloan

Sloan says Fairmont just can’t compete with other states who have race tracks with slot machines where there are more horses, races and larger purses.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook