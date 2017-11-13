Illinois Pushes for Gun Shop Licenses

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The push to license gun dealers in Illinois continues, even though legislation to require that didn’t move during the fall veto session.
State Representative Kathleen Willis says the “#OurOneJob” campaign resulted in tens of thousands of calls and emails to lawmakers supporting the idea that gun dealers should be licensed through the state before they can operate. She says such licensing enjoys wide support.
“Medical professionals, like the pediatricians at Lurie Children’s Hospital who witness heartbreaking fatalities and attempt to repair unthinkable physical damage, support senate bill 1657,” she says.
Opponents wonder how Illinois would handle enforcement of the rules.