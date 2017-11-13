Missouri Promises Plenty of Good Trees This Christmas

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The president of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association says families will have a nice crop of real trees to pick from this year.
Steve Meier of Cape Girardeau County says the smaller ones needed some irrigation, but the larger ones got enough rainfall.
Each year, one special tree is picked for shipment to Jefferson City.
“The Branch Ranch out of Philadelphia, Missouri will be honored with presenting the tree that will sit by the governors door just above the rotunda in the capital building itself,” he says.
Meier says the busiest weekend for his tree farm, and others around the state, is right after Thanksgiving.
He says families enjoying making memories by picking out a tree, or trees, together.