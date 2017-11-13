St. Louis Mills Site is a Top Pick for Powerplex

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After plans to build in Chesterfield fell through, developers of what they say will be America’s largest indoor/outdoor amateur sports complex, are now looking a two new potential sites for the project.

After looking at 14 sites in 11 communities, Big Sports Properties and the BASE Foundation have chosen the St. Louis Mills site in Hazelwood and Bridgeton, and at the Lakeside 370 exit in St. Peters.

Big Sports managing partner Dan Buck says the Mills site would be one of the best recycling projects for a defunct mall, but adds there are major tax debt barriers.

He says the St. Peters site gives them a blank canvas, but requires more infrastructure.

Buck says Big Sports will be holding a series of sports specific and retailer/restaurant meetings in the next three weeks. Developers say they expect to pick a final site for the $55 million project by the end of the year and begin construction in the spring.

