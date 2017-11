Potsdam, GERMANY: A woman looks at the original ring from the film "The Lord of the Rings" 30 January 2007 at an exhibition in Potsdam, eastern Germany. The exhibition "The Lord of the Rings" at the filmpark Babelsberg in Potsdam features scenes of director Peter Jackson's trilogy is open for visitors from 01 February to 29 April 2007. AFP PHOTO DDP/MICHAEL URBAN GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL URBAN/AFP/Getty Images)

John and Susan Brands say they are inspired by the Lord of the Rings movies to visit New Zealand. (Getty Images)