Tower Tee Closure Postponed to July

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOX) – People are going to have a little more time to hit a few golf balls or baseballs at Tower Tee in Affton.
Owner Steve Lotz tells KMOX he’s worked out an agreement with the land owner and developers to delay the driving range’s closing from January 1, to around July 1.
“I felt like the clientele at Tower Tee was certainly entitled to an opportunity for a farewell tour, if you will,” he says.
Lotz says that “tour” will include local musical acts, charity events and the annual PGA event.
“There are a lot of families and people in the South County area that have had rich experiences at Tower Tee, and frankly I felt, as the owner of the business, an obligation to them,” Lotz says.
The 58-year-old landmark will be replaced with a housing development. Planned for the 27.7-acre site are 99 single-family homes, averaging $350,000, along with 59 attached row houses at $250,000. The name: Arbors at Tower Tee.