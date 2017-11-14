Union Pulls for Better Police Contracts in Crestwood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The union representing Crestwood police officers will speak out at tonight’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Teamsters Local 610 has been in negotiations with Crestwood Police for more than a year on a contract. Recently, it voted unanimously to reject an offer deemed the city’s last best and final offer.
In the last two years, officers with more than 108 years of experience combined have left the department as a result.
So, tonight at the 7 pm city meeting, Teamsters Local 610 will speak out on public safety and call on Crestwood to deliver a fair contract for its officers.
They are asking for an agreement competitve with St. Louis County’s in order to retain expereinced police officers in Crestwood.