WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Pays Tribute to Late Mother Gloria

(KMOX) – Jimmy Fallon returned to The Tonight Show Monday after taking a week off following his mother Gloria’s death.
Fallon shared a sweet, heartbreaking story with his audience: As a kid, when he would walk to the grocery store with his mom, she would squeeze his hand three times, saying, “I love you.” He would return the squeezes.
The Tonight Show host said he squeezed his mom’s hand in the hospital three times, knowing the end was near.
Taylor Swift appeared on the show as a surprise musical guest, performing her new song “New Year’s Day.”
There’s an interesting story on how Swift came to be a guest Monday night.
Watch her full performance below: