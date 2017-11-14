WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Pays Tribute to Late Mother Gloria

(KMOX) – Jimmy Fallon returned to The Tonight Show Monday after taking a week off following his mother Gloria’s death.

Fallon shared a sweet, heartbreaking story with his audience: As a kid, when he would walk to the grocery store with his mom, she would squeeze his hand three times, saying, “I love you.” He would return the squeezes.

The Tonight Show host said he squeezed his mom’s hand in the hospital three times, knowing the end was near.

Taylor Swift appeared on the show as a surprise musical guest, performing her new song “New Year’s Day.”

There’s an interesting story on how Swift came to be a guest Monday night.

First, a quick word about Taylor Swift. She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, "Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi." I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. "Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you," Taylor sang. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

I’m just realizing Taylor didn’t readjust the song’s lyrics for tonight’s performance. But the narrative literally applies to the words Jimmy spoke of his mother. Wow. You can’t plan these things @taylorswift13 @FallonTonight — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) November 14, 2017

Watch her full performance below:

