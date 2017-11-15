Racist Message Found on Parkway Central Bathroom Mirror

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Parkway School District officials are investigating after a student found racist graffiti scrawled on a bathroom mirror.
The Parkway Central High School student walked into a bathroom and saw the message, which said “White Lives Matter” — punctuated by the N-word. She immediately told an administrator.
Parkway spokeswoman Cathy Kelly says Central’s principal, Tim McCarthy, immediately made a PA announcement denouncing the message, saying, “This act is a serious violation of our discipline code and an affront to what I believe are the core values of this community.”
He also specifically addressed the school’s African-American students and staff, saying he’s deeply sorry they had to experience that.