St. Louis Red Cross Helps Shooting Survivors in Texas

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The survivors of the church shooting in Texas are being helped by the American Red Cross. David Daily from the St. Louis chapter is one of the volunteers in Southerland. He says they were asked to come to help the people there anyway they can.

“We bring health services, mental health services, and that’s what we’re doing down there now. We also do case work where we provide funds for the people just to kind of help them out,”he says.

Dailey says he and other Red Cross volunteers are trying to not be intrusive, but simply make themselves available to anyone who wants to just talk. He says they are also helping first responders deal with their grief. Dailey will remain in Southerland Texas for another week.

