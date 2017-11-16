Covenant House Raises Awareness for Teen Homelessness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Tonight some local executives will have a hard time falling asleep outside on the cold pavement. It’s Covenant House Missouri’s 6th annual ‘Sleep Out’. Covenant House executive director Sue King says it’s a fundraiser and an eye-opener.

“They leave with comments like, ‘I have no idea that there were youth, teens that were actually homeless’. Just listening to aspirations, the dreams that these kids have, really completely shifts the mindset of what a homeless teen looks like,” she says.

Last year, Covenant House served more than 6100 teens. The number one reason a teen in our community is homeless? Family dysfunction–drug and sexual abuse, mental illness, etc. A new survey shows 1 in 5 of the teens they serve are the victims of sex or labor trafficking.

