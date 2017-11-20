ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The full ballot for the 2018 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame was announced, Monday. And new on the list are three former St. Louis Cardinals: Chris Carpenter, Scott Rolen and Jason Isringhausen.

The three Cardinals are among 17 newcomers to the Hall of Fame ballot. On January 24 the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the results of its 2018 Hall of Fame vote.

Candidates must be named on 75 percent of ballots cast by selected BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of Major League Baseball coverage to gain election. Falling five votes short of last year’s total required for election was relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman, who polled 74 percent. Outfielder Vladimir Guerrero came within 15 votes at 71.7 percent. Other players named on more than half the ballots were designated hitter/third baseman Edgar Martinez (58.6), pitcher Roger Clemens (54.1), outfielder Barry Bonds (53.8) and pitcher Mike Mussina (51.8).

Players may remain on the ballot for up to 10 years provided they receive at least five percent of the vote. Other holdovers from the 2017 ballot are pitchers Curt Schilling and Billy Wagner, first baseman Fred McGriff, second baseman Jeff Kent and outfielders Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa and Larry Walker.

Chris Carpenter’s Hall of Fame bio:



1st year on the ballot… Pitched 15 seasons for Blue Jays and Cardinals…One 20-win season (2005)…Won 2005 National League Cy Young Award and finished in Top 3 of NL Cy Young Award voting two other times: 2006 (3rd) and 2009 (2nd)…Named to three All-Star teams (2005-06, 2010)…Led NL in games started twice (2010-11), ERA once (2009), winning percentage once (2009), innings pitched once (2011), complete games once (2005), shutouts once (2006) and WHIP once (2006)…Finished in Top 10 of NL MVP voting in 2005 (8th)…Won 2009 NL Comeback Player of the Year Award…Pitched in 11 Postseason series over five seasons, posting 10-4 record with 3.00 ERA in 18 starts…In four World Series starts with Cardinals, was 3-0 with 2.00 ERA…Member of Cardinals’ 2006 and 2011 World Series championship teams.

Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame bio:



1st year on ballot…Played 17 years for Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds…Named National League Rookie of the Year in 1997…Seven-time All-Star (2002-06, 2010-11) and eight-time Gold Glove Award winner at third base (1998, 2000-04, 2006, 2010)…Won NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen in 2002…Finished fourth in 2004 NL Most Valuable Player voting…Reached the 20-home run mark in 10 seasons (1997-2004, 2006, 2010)…Hit .300-or-better in two seasons (2004, 2009)…Reached the 100-RBI mark in five seasons (1998, 2001-04) and scored 100-or-more runs twice (1998, 2004)…Led NL in putouts by third basemen twice (1997-98) and assists twice (2002, 2004)…Appeared in nine Postseason series over five seasons, hitting .220 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 39 games…Hit .421 with five runs scored in five games to help lead Cardinals to win in 2006 World Series.

Jason Isringhausen Hall of Fame bio:



1st year on the ballot… Pitched 16 seasons for the Mets, Athletics, Cardinals, Rays and Angels…Finished fourth in 1995 National League Rookie of the Year voting after going 9-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 14 starts…Two-time All-Star (2000, 2005) who transitioned to bullpen and posted seven seasons with 30-plus saves, including a National League-best 47 saves in 2004…Led NL in games finished in 2004 with 66…One of 28 pitchers all-time with at least 300 saves…Appeared in nine Postseason series over five years, posting 1-1 record with 11 saves and with 2.36 ERA…Member of Cardinals’ 2006 World Series championship team.