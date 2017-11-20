St. Patrick’s Center Serves Thanksgiving Early

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Patrick Center is providing Thanksgiving meals to more than 400 families this morning.
It’s St. Patrick Center’s Give Thanks Thanksgiving distribution program, and it will take place today from 10 until noon at its offices on North Tucker Boulevard.
Staff and volunteers will provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of clients and their families.
Donors have contributed turkeys and other traditional Thanksgiving dishes to help St. Patrick Center’s families who were previously homeless and are now planning to celebrate the holiday in their new home.