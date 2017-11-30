Filed Under:Fatal accident, Hailey Bertels, Interstate 55, Interstate 55 crash, Madisen Bertels, Tori Carroll, Vivian Vu
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A fourth person has died from the accident on Interstate 55, south of Hamel last week.

Illinois State Police say 20-year-old Tori Carroll, of Alhambra, was pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital. She was the front seat passenger in the car that was also carrying sisters Hailey and Madisen Bertels from Stanuton, who were pronounced dead that night.

The crash also claimed the life of Vivian Vu, of Joplin, Mo.

Their vehicle was the first of seven hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. What caused that crash is still under investigation.

