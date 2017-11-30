Suspect Caught, Francis Howell Schools Given ‘All Clear’

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Charles County police are questioning a person of interest in Wednesday’s shooting that left a Francis Howell High School teacher injured on a hiking trail.

The man was arrested not far from a tent that a police helicopter spotted near the trail.

Police say no gun was found, and the person of interest has no known connection to the victim.

The 36-year old teacher who was shot in the back has been released from the hospital.

The following message was sent to parents:

“This morning your child’s school was on a soft lockdown while police searched for a suspect near Francis Howell High School. The school was momentarily on a hard lockdown as police closed in on the person. The suspect has now been apprehended and schools have been given the all clear.”

Our previous reporting is as follows:

A SWAT team has been called to Francis Howell High School.

According to an alert sent to parents, they are looking for a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting.

A teacher was shot Wednesday afternoon while jogging on a trail not far from Francis Howell High School.

The school is on exterior lock down as a precuation, meaning no one can leave the building.

Nearby schools, including Meadows Parkway Early Childhood Center, Independence, John Weldon, Daniel Boone, and Bryan and Francis Howell Middle School are on soft lockdown as a safety precaution. That means no outside activities and a heightened sense of awareness at those buildings.

