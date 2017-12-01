ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Let the offseason “wheeling and dealing” begin for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The team announced Friday night that former All-Star shortstop Aledmys Diaz has been dealt to Toronto for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman.
The 23-year-old Woodman was the 57th pick of the 2016 draft (2nd round) out of Ole Miss. He spent the 2017 season playing center field and right field for Lansing (A) in the Midwest League, where he appeared in 96 games batting .240 with 87 hits, 19 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 45 RBI.
Diaz made the National League All-Star team in 2016 during his rookie season, then spent some of 2017 with the Cardinals’ AAA team in Memphis.
St. Louis also announced Friday that they have tendered contracts to the remaining players on their 40-man Major League roster who were not already signed for 2018. The Cardinals roster currently stands at 38 players.