Reports: Cards Offer A Better Deal, Trade Could Happen By Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you aren’t following MLB Network’s Jon Morosi or SiriusXM’s Craig Mish, you’ve missed a weekend’s worth of Giancarlo Stanton trade updates. It’s down to the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, who both reportedly have deals that the Miami Marlins have agreed to – so now we wait for Stanton’s decision.

We’ve known since last week that St. Louis, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the most-likely landing spots for Stanton. Although the 2017 NL MVP says he wants to be in LA, national reports have only rumored that Miami has acceptable deals with the Giants and Cardinals.

Sources: #Marlins have agreed to general framework of Giancarlo Stanton trades with both #STLCards and #SFGiants; the deals are on hold, while Marlins wait for Stanton to inform them whether he’d accept either trade. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

From what’s being reported, it seems that the deal St. Louis is offering is the best one out there for Miami. Whatever president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and company has cooked up, reportedly includes Sandy Alcantara and is willing to take on more of Stanton’s contract than what the Giants have offered.

Source : Cardinals offer to Marlins as I previously reported, is centered around P Sandy Alcantara. I'm now told STL has also offered more money than SF in their deal. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 3, 2017

The 22-year-old is the No. 40 prospect in all of baseball, according to Baseball Prospectus. He appeared in eight games in St. Louis last year, striking out 10 in eight and a third innings.

The Dodgers aren’t out of the running, Morosi also says that Stanton could push off his decision to give LA time to put a better deal in place.

However, Mish tells us that a deal is coming sooner, rather than later:

Source : Stanton trade expected to be finalized in the next 2-3 days. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 3, 2017

But of course, there’s still the possibility that nothing happens, Stanton returns to Miami, and this starts all over again next year.

Worth saying again: Giancarlo Stanton is in control here, due to full no-trade. If he wants to wait on the #Dodgers, he can — even if that means saying no to everyone else this offseason and revisiting in July/August or next winter. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

Stanton’s no-trade clause is giving him all the power this offseason. Reports all say he wants to be near his hometown in Southern California, but his huge contract is keeping the Dodgers and Giants from offering everything but the kitchen sink.

