ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple injuries after a car crashes into a Metro bus overnight. It happened around 12:30 in north St. Louis.

A car traveling east on West Florissant Avenue lost control, spun out and hit the Metro bus, which was going west. The impact sent the bus through a fence, ending up in Calvary Cemetery.

A total of nine people were involved. One in the car, eight on the bus – including the driver. The passengers are okay, a few had some cuts and bruises.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital but was treated and released. It’s unclear at this time what the status of the car’s driver is.

