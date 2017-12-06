ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple injuries after a car crashes into a Metro bus overnight. It happened around 12:30 in north St. Louis.
A car traveling east on West Florissant Avenue lost control, spun out and hit the Metro bus, which was going west. The impact sent the bus through a fence, ending up in Calvary Cemetery.
A total of nine people were involved. One in the car, eight on the bus – including the driver. The passengers are okay, a few had some cuts and bruises.
The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital but was treated and released. It’s unclear at this time what the status of the car’s driver is.