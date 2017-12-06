ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It looks likes it will be a team effort for the St. Louis Cardinals to try and bring Giancarlo Stanton to St. Louis. The front office has made their offer, a former player is selling St. Louis and now the current players are joining the fight.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cards second baseman Kolten Wong posted on Instagram a photo of Stanton with actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on top of a photo of he and Stanton in a game. The caption with the photo read: “@giancarlo818 I know you and @therock are boys but if you come to STL you will be able to hangout with me…THE PEBBLE!”

@giancarlo818 I know you and @therock are boys but if you come to STL you will be able to hangout with me…THE PEBBLE! A post shared by Kolten Wong (@thewongone808) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

In case you need some context to Wong’s rock-to-pebble analogy, The Rock is 6′ 5″ and weights about 260 lbs. – Wong 5′ 9″ and 185 pounds on Baseball Reference.

Later in the day Wednesday, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler chimed in on the battle for Stanton. He replied to a tweet from San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, who are also in the hunt for Stanton. Pence’s tweet was two photos from Halloween, one was Stanton in his Popeye costume and the other was of Pence as Napoleon Dynamite. The caption read: “Hey @Giancarlo818, can you imagine our Powers combined?!? #ComeBashInTheBay”

Ay man @hunterpence , not sure that’s good job security for you 🤪🧐#comeflexwithdex https://t.co/y4ZU8JTOlU — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) December 6, 2017

Then Fowler’s reply to the tweet: “Ay man @hunterpence , not sure that’s good job security for you #comeflexwithdex”

Great point from Fowler with an ever better catchphrase.

Both messages were flooded with Cardinals fans tweeting “#Stanton2STL”

Related story: Reports: Cards Offer A Better Deal, Trade Could Happen By Wednesday

Even the newest Cardinals pitcher, Miles Mikolas, who St. Louis signed yesterday, is definitely hoping to play with and not against him.

New #STLCards pitcher Miles Mikolas on team potentially adding Giancarlo Stanton: "Those things are well beyond my control, and I'm just worried about getting ready for spring. But believe me, I'll be real excited to see him in the outfield if that comes to be." — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) December 5, 2017

And our own Tom Ackerman recruited the help of Cardinals fans on Twitter:

Let’s list the reasons why @Giancarlo818 would have an incredible experience in St. Louis. I’ll start… no team means more to a city. — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) December 4, 2017

But we’re still in a waiting game to see if the 2017 home run king will waive his no-trade clause.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook