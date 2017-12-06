(@ChesterfieldPD Twitter photo)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP/KMOX) – The pilot of a small airplane is dead after crashing onto the parking lot of a gas station near a suburban St. Louis airport.

Witnesses told first responders that they did not hear any engine noise as the plane fell toward the BP service station in Chesterfield on Wednesday, clipping a canopy over gas pumps before the fiery crash.

Spirit Airport director says pilot was cleared to land but radioed "Don't know if I'm going to make it". — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) December 6, 2017

Fire Marshal Roger Herin says the male pilot was the only person on board the plane. The pilot has not been identified.

Chesterfield PD confirms pilot of small aircraft that crashed into a gas station is dead, but are not releasing victim's ID. 1/2 — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) December 6, 2017

National Transportation Safety Board has assumed command of crash investigation. 2/2 — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) December 6, 2017

Debris struck a woman at a gas pump, but she declined medical attention.

The crash happened less than a mile from Spirit of St. Louis Airport, which serves mostly smaller planes and commuter jets.

A small airplane has crashed near a gas station in an area near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the St. Louis suburb. TV footage showed that the small plane crashed near a BP service station and may have clipped a roof over the gas pumps.

The plane did not appear to hit gas pumps or any cars.

Here's the plane that hit a gas station on Long are. in Chesterfield. A tarp covers the cockpit. pic.twitter.com/g5AV7gUlp6 — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) December 6, 2017

KMOX’s Brett Blume reports from the scene that at one point, the plane was completely engulfed in flames. He also confirms there was one person on the plane — the pilot.

There has been a small passenger plane crash in the area of Chesterfield airport rd and long rd. Expect major traffic delays. Updates to follow — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) December 6, 2017

Long at Edison closed. Chesterfield airport at long closed due to the plane crash pic.twitter.com/qWlRLnhVFI — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) December 6, 2017

Spirit of St. Louis Airport serves mostly smaller planes and commuter jets.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

