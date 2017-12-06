Associated Press
(File photo. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images.)

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) – A St. Louis woman shot in a suspected road rage incident has died from her injuries, three days after the shooting.

Authorities say 31-year-old Brandi Zamora died Tuesday at a hospital. She was the passenger in a friend’s SUV traveling on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Another friend of Zamora told KMOV-TV that the car behind them was following too closely so the driver hit her brakes in an effort to get the trailing car to back off.

The car pulled up and fired at least four shots into the SUV. The driver was not hit.

No arrests have been made. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.

