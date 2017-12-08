ST. LOUIS (KMOX Sports/News release) – St. Louis Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr., and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak issued the following statements on the club’s potential acquisition of Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton:
“We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause. We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season,” said DeWitt.
“Unfortunately we were not able to convince Stanton to waive his no-trade clause and join the Cardinals. We felt this was a great landing spot for him, but it was not meant to be,” said Mozeliak.
The Cardinals and San Francisco Giants were the two most talked about destinations for Stanton heading into December. The Dodgers were seen as the slugger’s personal favorites, but the team was thought to be handcuffed by its highest payroll in baseball in 2018.
Miami had accepted deals with both St. Louis and San Francisco in November, but the Marlins still had no options until Stanton decided to waive his no-trade clause. The deal offered by St. Louis was rumored to be a better package of prospects and would take on more of Stanton’s salary compared to the Giants’ deal.
It was rumored that pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara was the centerpiece of St. Louis’ offer to Miami. Alcantara is the No. 40 prospect in baseball, according to Baseball Prospectus.
While St. Louis was wooing Stanton and his MLB-leading 59 homers in 2017, former Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday gave Stanton a major pitch, selling St. Louis. On MLB Network Radio, Holliday said, “You get the chance to play for a winning franchise, in a city that loves baseball that would revere him for the next 10 years as their superstar …”
Stanton just finished his third year of a 13-year, $325 million contract with Miami. The deal will make him the 12th highest-paid player in baseball next season, earning $25 million.
Mozeliak stated that St. Louis’ top priorities this offseason would be the acquisition of a true No. 3 or No. 4 hitter and closer.
The Cardinals have made headlines in its coaching staff hires, which include new pitching coach Mike Maddux, the return of Jose Oquendo, and bringing fan favorite Willie McGee to the dugout.