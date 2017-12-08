ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The will-he, won’t-he story of Giancarlo Stanton’s offseason continues to be carried by national baseball reporters. Now, they are being told that Stanton will not accept a trade to either the St. Louis Cardinals or San Francisco Giants.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and FOX reports, the 2017 NL MVP decided he will not accept deals to those two teams, but he will consider trades to the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees.

Late Thursday night, Craig Mish of SiriusXM added that Stanton would also approve trades to the Chicago Cubs or Houston Astros.

Astros — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

Although Stanton’s full no-trade clause allows him to veto any trade offer, the Miami Marlins have reportedly only accepted offers with the Cardinals and Giants.

From last week’s reports, it seems that the deal St. Louis is offering is the best one out there for Miami. Whatever president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and company have cooked up, reportedly includes pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara and is willing to take on more of Stanton’s contract than what the Giants have offered.

Stanton just finished the third year of the 13-year, $325 million contract with Miami. The deal will make him the 12th highest paid player in baseball next season, earning $25 million.

