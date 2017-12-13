ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired Miami Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna, per multiple reports. The details of the report have not be confirmed, but is believed to include Cardinals pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara as just one of the players going to Miami.

The deal was first reported by Craig Mish of Sirus XM Radio and Bob Nightengale of USA Today, at noon, Tuesday. The deal is expected to be officially announced on Thursday or Friday.

Ozuna, 27, is a two-time All-Star who hit .312/.376/.548 (145 OPS+) with 37 home runs and won a Gold Glove in left field, last season. What the Cardinals will pay Ozuna is yet to be determined, as he is second-year arbitration-eligible this offseason. He made $3.5 million in 2017, and he’s not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.

MLBTradeRumors.com projects Ozuna to make $10.9 million in 2018.

In 14 career games played at Busch Stadium, Ozuna has hit .276 with 12 RBI and one home run.

Reports named the Cardinals as the top candidate to land Ozuna as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talked about the “optimism” he felt at the end of the day, Tuesday.

According to MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, the possible deal would include two of St. Louis’ top three pitching prospects (Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Alcantara).

Pending details of the trade to Miami, St. Louis’ outfield options (on the 40-man roster) include: Ozuna, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, Randal Grichuk, Jose Martinez, Oscar Mercado, Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty and Magneuris Sierra.

The deal comes just about a week after Mozeliak and company announced that St. Louis would not be acquiring Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton. He wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause to allow the deal that St. Louis and Miami had in place to happen.

Miami traded Stanton to the New York Yankees, Saturday, for second baseman Starlin Castro and two minor leaguers, P Jorge Guzman and SS Jose Devers, who are both teenage prospects. Miami made another deal, likely to dump more expensive contracts, trading second baseman Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners for another group of young prospects: Robert Dugger, Nick Neidert and Christopher Torres.

