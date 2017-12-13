Colonel John O. Howard (scott.af.mil photo)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Sexual misconduct reportedly played a role in this week’s downfall of a commander at Scott Air Force Base.
When Col. John Howard was removed as commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing on Monday, Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck said he was replacing Howard because he’d “lost confidence” in Howard’s ability to lead.
It’s now been announced that Howard is under investigation for sexual misconduct.
No other details are being released while the investigation is underway to “ensure the integrity of the process.”
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has been called in to look into the charges against Howard.