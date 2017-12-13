Filed Under:Col. John Howard, Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, Scott Air Force Base, sexual misconduct
Colonel John O. Howard (scott.af.mil photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Sexual misconduct reportedly played a role in this week’s downfall of a commander at Scott Air Force Base.

When Col. John Howard was removed as commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing on Monday, Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck said he was replacing Howard because he’d “lost confidence” in Howard’s ability to lead.

It’s now been announced that Howard is under investigation for sexual misconduct.

No other details are being released while the investigation is underway to “ensure the integrity of the process.”

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has been called in to look into the charges against Howard.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen