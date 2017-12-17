REEDS SPRING, Mo. (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs and chronic illnesses and their siblings.

The 32,000-square foot home will be donated to Camp Barnabas.

The mansion and land is near Table Rock Lake near Reeds Springs. Heidi Hamels grew up in Buffalo, Missouri.

“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings,” says Cole Hamels. “Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

The Springfield News-Leader reports an attorney for the couple said they thought the mansion would be their dream home. But when Hamels was traded to the Rangers, they moved to Texas and never moved into the Missouri house.

Hamels said in a news release Friday that he and his wife wanted to help the charity make children’s dreams come true.

Over the past 24 years, Camp Barnabas has welcomed more than 75,000 campers and missionaries to camp. Barnabas also includes Barnabas Prep, a two-year faith-based collegiate program based in Branson, MO designed specifically for students with special needs. More than an independent living learning experience, Prep helps individuals recognize their strengths and potential while challenging them to grow into their best selves.

