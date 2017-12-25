Filed Under:cigarettes, Smoking, St. Charles County, St. Louis County

ST. CHARLES (AP/KMOX) — Anti-smoking advocates are pushing for a countywide ban in St. Charles County, and activists in St. Louis County are considering a push for a stricter law.

Health groups in St. Charles County have launched an initiative petition drive. The goal is a ballot measure next Nov. 6. Anti-smoking activists in St. Louis County may mount a petition campaign for a public vote also on Nov. 6 to end exemptions in its 7-year-old ban, including those allowing smoking in some bars and casinos.

Opponents say the restrictions unfairly infringe on the rights of businesses and their customers to make their own choices.

