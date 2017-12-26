Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The way we travel is changing. Much like the debate over Uber, St. Louis-area communities are deciding whether to allow short-term rental services like Airbnb, which let you stay in someone’s entire home or apartment or just a room in it, for a fraction of the cost of a hotel room. It’s especially popular with millennials.

Richmond Heights plans a public hearing early next year to hear what neighbors think about this. One of their questions will surely be what happens if things at an Airbnb next-door to me get out of hand?

“Well we send them a notice to ask them to desist having it, and if we find out that they still continue it, it could end up in court,” says Richmond Heights mayor Jim Thomson.

Webster Groves and Maplewood are allowing Airbnbs, while Chesterfield and Hazelwood aren’t, and just in the city limits, Airbnb hosts made 9.14 million dollars.

