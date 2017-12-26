ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Kicking an addiction is only part of the journey. For many, what comes next is the hard part. Darcy Glidewell with The Next Step says her organization provides financial assistance for recovering addicts to continue their education.

“Individuals that we provide funds, they’re actively making or have made restitutions if necessary, and they are treating their own personal finances in a responsible manor. We require that they be employed. We are that extra help where instead of maybe working two jobs and raising a family, they can just work one and go to school,” she says.

Glidewell says the success stories are what keep them going at The Next Step, but they’d like to help even more people. One problem with getting the message out is that recovery programs are anonymous. You can get more information at thenextstepstl.org

