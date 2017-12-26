Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Brian Kelly (@brpkelly)By Brian Kelly
(Photos Courtesy: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Chesterfield police are on the lookout for two men suspected of breaking into two vehicles, and then using stolen credit cards and checks to make several purchases.

Police Sgt. Keith Rider tells KMOX the vehicles were at the Eberwein Dog Park and the Jewish Community Center on Dec. 16.

“Both of these vehicles had some items left out, kind of in plain view,” he says. “There’s actually video out there of the suspects looking into several cars until they found these specific cars with things easy to reach, and they broke the windows.”

chesterfield car break in suspect3 Two Sought For Chesterfield Car Break Ins

Photo Courtesy: Chesterfield Police Department

Rider says the two passed some of the checks in Missouri and Illinois.

If you know who they are or have any information, you are asked to please call Chesterfield police at 636-537-3000.

Comments
  1. Arnold Spencer says:
    December 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Surprise, surprise!

