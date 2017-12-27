ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues announced a four-year contract extension for President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong, at a special press conference just after 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Blues chairman Tom Stillman said the deal includes a team option for a fifth season.

Armstrong signed a five-year contract extension in 2012, to stay the GM through the 2017-18 season. After the 2012 season he was named the league’s general manager of the year award.

Click here for live video coverage of the press conference

“First and foremost I’d like to thank the players, the effort that they put in each and every day is the reason we have this success,” Armstrong says. “I believe as a manager what we want to do is put ourselves in a position to win the championship every year and one year we are going to get through there. And we hope it’s this year.”

Armstrong, currently in his 10th season with the club, originally joined the Blues as the Vice President of Player Personnel in 2008 and was named the 11th General Manager in Blues history during the 2010 off-season. Since taking the reins, Armstrong has led the Blues to a 337-185-56 regular season record which serves as the fourth-best mark in the NHL since the 2010-11 campaign. He has also guided the team to six consecutive postseason berths, making the Blues one of only four teams to have accomplished that.

In his second season as General Manager, Armstrong captured the NHL’s 2012 General Manager of the Year Award after leading the club to a 49-22-11 record and its first Central Division title in 12 seasons. During his tenure, Armstrong has extended the contracts of core players such as Jake Allen, Patrik Berglund, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko. He has also orchestrated the acquisitions of Jay Bouwmeester and Brayden Schenn, signed free agents such as Paul Stastny and overseen the drafts of several prospects, including Vince Dunn and Tage Thompson.

“You certianly took at those positive trades, and there have been several of them,” Stillman says. “You look probably even more at the consistency on the ice, the consistency in our winning record, out playoff appearances, out number of rounds and very importantly the way that Doug looks to insure that we are going to have continues success in the future.”

Prior to joining the Blues, Armstrong spent 17 years with the Dallas Stars, including his final six as the team’s General Manager. While with the Stars, Armstrong helped lead the franchise to two Presidents’ Trophies, two Western Conference titles and the 1999 Stanley Cup.

Internationally, the Sarnia, Ontario, native has served Team Canada in numerous capacities, including Assistant General Manager at the 2002 and 2008 World Championships and General Manager at the 2009 World Championship. Armstrong also captured an Olympic gold medal as the Associate Director of Player Personnel in 2010 and as a member of the management group in 2014. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the gold medal-winning team at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Armstrong is a member of the “Triple Gold Club,” having been on the management staff for a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medal and World Championship gold medal.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook