Associated Press
File photo of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, taken March 2017. (Brett Blume/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A burnt bagel is being blamed for the evacuation of a terminal at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

Airport officials say a bagel burned in a restaurant in Terminal 2 around 6 p.m. Tuesday, setting off smoke detectors and prompting a full evacuation.

An estimated 300 to 400 people were required to go outside, where the temperature was 11 degrees.

The airport says the evacuation lasted only about five minutes, but passengers had to go back through security checks once they re-entered the building. No flight delays were reported.

