ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For years, St. Louis’ very own Circus Flora would pitch their big top in the parking lot next to Powell Hall in Grand Center. But in 2018, Circus Flora gets its own, permanent location at the corner of Washington and Josephine Baker.

“A dedicated space for the big top which will stay up for six to eight months out of the year once we set up,” says Circus Flora executive director Larry Mabrey.

Mabrey says the tent will be available for events when the circus isn’t using it. The location isn’t the only thing changing for Circus Flora.

“We’re getting out of the heat of the summer moving into the spring, which is the time of year that we started. Thirty years ago we used to preform in April and May,” he says.

Mabrey says June is a tough time to compete for people’s attention and entertainment dollars. So this year, Circus Flora kicks off its 32nd season in the spring, under the big top, in its new, permanent location in Grand Center.

