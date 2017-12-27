ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – January temperatures across Illinois are expected to be colder than normal, with equal chances for above and below average precipitation.
State Climatologist Jim Angel says late winter will be more of the same.
“For January through March colder then normal conditions are favored in the northern two thirds of Illinois, the odds are strongest in northeast Illinois, sorry, Chicago. Meanwhile southern Illinois escape the colder then normal conditions,” he says.
The long-term outlook calls for wetter than normal conditions in most areas of Illinois from late spring into early summer.