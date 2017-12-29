ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The treasurer for a metro east charity that helps the families of sick children, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.
Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen says 42-year-old Bradley Cooper of Carrolton took about $60 thousand from the Chloe foundation, a charity that helps families undergoing long-term care with daily needs like gas and food.
It was last month when charity co-founder Yvonne Harp noticed that Cooper had stopped giving the board thorough financial reports, and she found the bank balance was a lot lower than they were being told.
It turns out, investigators say, Cooper was forging Harp’s co-signature on checks made out to cash. He is charged with theft and forgery and is free on bond.
The Chloe foundation was founded by Harp and her husband Richard, after the death of their grandchild who was diagnosed with a bone marrow disorder at the age of 3 months.