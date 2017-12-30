BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Police say they have three in custody following two Friday-afternoon armed robberies in Belleville.
The first happened on the parking lot of a ZX Gas Station on West Main, and the second at an apartment building in the 200 block of 45th. The incidents were about two hours apart.
Police say the getaway car was later tracked from East St. Louis over to St. Louis and back to East St. Louis before the suspects were taken into custody.
Detectives have learned the two victims were acquaintances of at least one of the suspects.
No names had been released, as of Saturday afternoon.