Filed Under:Armed Robberies, Belleville, Belleville Police, East St. Louis

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Police say they have three in custody following two Friday-afternoon armed robberies in Belleville.

The first happened on the parking lot of a ZX Gas Station on West Main, and the second at an apartment building in the 200 block of 45th. The incidents were about two hours apart.

Police say the getaway car was later tracked from East St. Louis over to St. Louis and back to East St. Louis before the suspects were taken into custody.

Detectives have learned the two victims were acquaintances of at least one of the suspects.

No names had been released, as of Saturday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen