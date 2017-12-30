ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOX)-A daring ice rescue in west St. Louis County Saturday morning, as firefighters helped a young deer that couldn’t get enough traction to get off a frozen pond off Kiefer Creek Road.

“He was tired, frightened and cold,” says Metro West Fire Captain Dave Kupfer.

Kupfer tells KMOX that after getting a call from a passer by, he and another firefighter put on their ice rescue gear and carefully made their way out to where the deer was stranded.

“He didn’t really want us around him,” he says. “But we’ve worked with animals before in rescue situations like this so we approached him from the rear. We were very careful to keep ourselves safe and the animal safe.”

Kupfer says they were prepared for the ice to crack, but it held steady.

He says it turned into a pretty good ice rescue drill. “We train every year on the ice. We haven’t done our annual ice rescue training yet, but this was a good training evolution for us and everything went real smooth.”

The deer, he says, apparently went onto the ice to get to some corn cobs that someone had thrown onto it. “I would like to encourage people,” Kupfer says “don’t put any food out on the ice. We don’t need any more animals out on the ice hurting the animals or risking the rescuers going out to save them.”

