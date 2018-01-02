School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police say a homeless man found dead inside a St. Louis trash bin apparently froze to death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the 54-year-old man was found dead late Monday as the temperature dipped to as low as -6 degrees.

The bin was near a former brewery that has been transformed into apartments. Police say firefighters were in the area on an unrelated call when they were told that a body appeared to be in the bin.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police say he was known as a homeless man in the area.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the official cause of death.

