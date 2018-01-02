School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:America’s Best Value Inn, downtown St. Louis, motel fire, space heater
ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Fire strikes a downtown St. Louis motel early Tuesday morning, and a space heater is blamed.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Leon Whitener says crews responded to American’s Best Value Inn near Lumiere Place on the Landing about 8:30 a.m. The fire forced those staying at the motel to evacuate on a morning with a below-zero wind chill.

He says they appear to have pinpointed the cause of the two-alarm blaze.

“We believe it to be a wall-mounted heater, that maintenance there says had been giving them issues, was the cause of the fire,” Whitener says.

The room where the fire began was unoccupied.

Five people, including a woman and her three young children, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

