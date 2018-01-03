MALDEN, Mo. (AP) – A southeast Missouri animal rescue group has removed 72 dogs from a home in the town of Malden.
The Southeast Missourian reports that 34 dogs were removed Tuesday by the group Mac’s Mission, days after around three dozen dogs were taken from the same alleged hoarder.
Sixty-five of the dogs have been turned over to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Authorities plan to remove additional dogs from the woman’s home, leaving her with four dogs. Most of the removed dogs are Yorkshire terriers or Yorkie mixes.
Plans call for the shelter to vaccinate, spay and neuter the dogs, and implant microchips for future identification. After that, the dogs will be available for adoption.
