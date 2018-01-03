COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kassius Robertson had 23 points and Jontay Porter and Jordan Barnett scored 19 apiece as Missouri won its first Southeastern Conference road game in nearly four years with a 79-68 victory at South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Robertson, Porter, the freshman brother of injured star Michael Porter Jr., and Barnett combined 13 of Missouri’s 14 3-pointers. Porter set a career high for the Tigers (11-3, 1-0 SEC), which had lost its past 32 regular-season road games in the league since winning at Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2014.

Missouri’s long-range shooting took care of this one early. It had nine 3s in the opening half to build a 15-point lead and kept the pressure on South Carolina (9-5, 0-2) throughout with its long-range shooting.

Barnett and Jordan Geist each finished 4-point plays for Missouri, which connected on 10-or-more 3s for the 10th time this season.

It was not the home SEC debut South Carolina envisioned. Point guard Hassani Gravett missed his second straight game with a right ankle injury and a Southern ice and snow storm along the coast dropped temperatures into the 20s and kept many fans home.

The Gamecocks closed to 20-19 on Felipe Haase’s 3-pointer with 8:43 left before the half when Missouri took off on a 16-2 run to gain a stronghold it never relinquished. South Carolina got a 21-point deficit to 74-65 on Justin Minaya’s 3-pointer with 2:03 to go.

But Robertson had a layup and two foul shots to keep the Tigers out front.

Chris Silva led the Gamecocks with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers came into the game with a program record through 13 games of 123 3-pointers and kept that up against the Gamecocks. Barnett, who’s made 18 3s the past five games, added three more in the opening half as Missouri opened a 16-point lead. Barnett was fouled on one of his long-range baskets and sank the free throw for a 4-point play. If Missouri remains as accurate in the SEC as it was from the outside against South Carolina, it can make some noise in the league race.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks wilted under the pressure of Missouri’s guards. South Carolina’s starting backcourt of Will Myers and Frank Booker were a combined 1-of-8 shooting in the first half for four points. The first guard off the bench, David Beatty, missed all five of his first-half shots. The Tigers in-your-face defense made it near impossible for the Gamecocks to get off crisp passes and set up open looks.

UP NEXT

Missouri returns home to face Florida on Saturday.

South Carolina closes a two-game home stand with Vanderbilt on Saturday.

