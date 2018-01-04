DEDHAM, MA - NOVEMBER 8: A chicken sandwich with waffle fries is pictured at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Dedham, MA on Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis gets a Chick-fil-A one week from today.
The chicken chain’s first restaurant in the city opens next Thursday, January 11, on Hampton Avenue near Chippewa.
The Business Journal reports that the property was purchased for almost $3 million, and at least $2.7 million was spent on building the restaurant.
The region has 16 Chick-fil-A locations.