BOIL ORDER | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Chick-Fil-A, st. louis city
DEDHAM, MA - NOVEMBER 8: A chicken sandwich with waffle fries is pictured at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Dedham, MA on Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis gets a Chick-fil-A one week from today.

The chicken chain’s first restaurant in the city opens next Thursday, January 11, on Hampton Avenue near Chippewa.

The Business Journal reports that the property was purchased for almost $3 million, and at least $2.7 million was spent on building the restaurant.

The region has 16 Chick-fil-A locations.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen