(Provided photo)
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOX) – Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor is making progress after being shot in the back of the head nearly a month ago.
The Arnold Police Department posted a message to its Facebook page, direct from O’Connor’s family saying he’s making small but significant improvements:
O’Connor has opened his eyes and is breathing on his own, which means the ventilator’s been able to be removed. He has made a lot of progress in the last week after being shot by a handcuffed suspect who shot and killed himself.
The family thanks everyone for their prayers and support.