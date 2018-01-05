BOIL ORDER | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
(Provided photo)

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOX) – Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor is making progress after being shot in the back of the head nearly a month ago.

The Arnold Police Department posted a message to its Facebook page, direct from O’Connor’s family saying he’s making small but significant improvements:

O’Connor has opened his eyes and is breathing on his own, which means the ventilator’s been able to be removed. He has made a lot of progress in the last week after being shot by a handcuffed suspect who shot and killed himself.

The family thanks everyone for their prayers and support.

