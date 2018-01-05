BOIL ORDER | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres, Mike Haynes, Richmond Heights, Walgreens

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – Being kind can go a long way — all the way to our city of St. Louis!

Talk show host Ellen Degeneres surprised Mike Haynes Wednesday at the Walgreens in Richmond Heights.

Ellen learned about Mike’s unwavering kindness towards his Walgreens customers through one of his regulars, Stacy Tasman Stahl.

She secretly started a fundraiser for Mike – who works paycheck to paycheck and is taking care of his mother – to give him some extra cash for the holidays.

Stacy exceeded her $2,500 goal, raising more than $6,000, thanks to the kindness of the community. And Ellen sweetened the deal…

