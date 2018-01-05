Customers Karen Kroger (R) and Carylon Woodsmall get a closer look at the crystal trophy held by Ted Drewes general manager Travis Dillon after being voted the World's Best Ice Cream on February 13, 2017 in St. Louis. SoolNua's, World Ice Cream Index awarded Ted Drewes the award after they collected over four thousand votes online worldwide. Ted Drewes overtook Bratislava's Koun to take the top spot in the rankings by 339 votes. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Get one while you can! Today is that last day to get your Ted Drewes fix for awhile.
The frozen custard stand on Chippewa is closing after Friday due to the cold temperatures.
On the its Facebook page, the stand says it will reopen by Valentine’s Day.
To sweeten the sad news, Ted Drewes is offering $1 off its Great Pumpkin concrete.