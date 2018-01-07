SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials are cautioning Illinois motorists to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions with much of the state expecting a blast of wintry weather.
The National Weather Service has issued numerous weather advisories for Illinois that’ll remain in effect until Monday. They warn of light snow and freezing rain leading to icy roads and reduced visibility.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning that the combination of freezing rain, drizzle and sleet could impact travel.
Officials say to drive slow, plan ahead and expect longer travel times. They’re also suggesting that motorists make sure they have full gas tanks and winter survival gear in the car, like warm clothes, food and ice scrapers.
IDOT crews have been pretreating areas susceptible to ice, like bridges, ramps and overpasses.
