ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple high schools in St. Louis, Belleville, and around the country were put on edge after a social media post from a Virginia student threatening to bring loaded weapons to school went viral.

The threat was reportedly shared on an account under the name of Elias Fitzgerald, which read: “Don’t go to school tomorrow MHS students. Loaded up bout to head out,” according to CBS 19, in Virginia.

A screenshot of the photo can be seen here.

Schools in Missouri, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia were put on various states of alarm when the original photo went viral.

Belleville Township High School posted on Facebook Monday morning, “This post is believed to be a copy of a post originating out of state.”

Mascoutah School District was working with the Mascoutah Police Department to determine if the threat was credible, due to the post saying “MHS.”

Hazelwood West High School was on Educational Lockdown due to a similar social media photo, which contained a racial slur. Students were not allowed to leave the classroom unless accompanied by an escort.

Here is the edited photo:

photo e1515431160274 Viral Social Media Shooting Threat Puts Local Schools On Edge

This is the edited image of the social media post that put Hazelwood West High School on education lockdown, Monday. (courtesy of Hazelwood School District)

The photos are being edited to match other high school’s initials.

A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested in relation to the photo that has been shared around the country.

