ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple high schools in St. Louis, Belleville, and around the country were put on edge after a social media post from a Virginia student threatening to bring loaded weapons to school went viral.

The threat was reportedly shared on an account under the name of Elias Fitzgerald, which read: “Don’t go to school tomorrow MHS students. Loaded up bout to head out,” according to CBS 19, in Virginia.

A screenshot of the photo can be seen here.

Schools in Missouri, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia were put on various states of alarm when the original photo went viral.

Hazelwood West and Belleville West High Schools have taken precautions following a social media threat that is making the rounds around the country. No immediate threat has been detected. More to come in @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) January 8, 2018

Mascoutah School officials also checked out social media threat with the handle MHS overnight and PD determined it did not involve the high school there. @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) January 8, 2018

Belleville Township High School posted on Facebook Monday morning, “This post is believed to be a copy of a post originating out of state.”

Mascoutah School District was working with the Mascoutah Police Department to determine if the threat was credible, due to the post saying “MHS.”

Hazelwood West High School was on Educational Lockdown due to a similar social media photo, which contained a racial slur. Students were not allowed to leave the classroom unless accompanied by an escort.

Here is the edited photo:

The photos are being edited to match other high school’s initials.

A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested in relation to the photo that has been shared around the country.

