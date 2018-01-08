Dec 17, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

During the Los Angeles Rams playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Yahoo Sports Tweeted a photo of Rams owner Stan Kroenke in the owner’s booth at the game, with a caption “Sup, St. Louis” – and it wasn’t well received.

KMOX talent certainly noticed it.

Were the #Lambs able to pay enough actors to fill the stands? — Jane Dueker (@JaneDueker) January 7, 2018

“Kevin, count the empty seats.” https://t.co/HTae1vDf8W — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) January 7, 2018

🖕you and that piece of 💩 — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) January 7, 2018

And many others had similar reactions:

The couple of toolsheds in the pic left the StL 2 years ago – and trashed us on the way out. Long time ago. What exactly is the point of this tweet – other than to be petty? — Nick Visconti (@nickvisconti76) January 7, 2018

Yahoo taking shots at STL. #SMH You're less relevant than Ask Jeeves. — JMoyer's Fancy Foyer (@Sowses_n_fixins) January 7, 2018

The most popular reply, was this tweet marking a few business mistakes made by Yahoo:

Of the nearly 800 replies to the Tweet, many included vulgar acts and language that cannot be published on this website.

The Rams lost the game on its home turf, 26-13, in front of a crowd of 74,300 at the Coliseum.

It was first NFL playoff game in the nation’s second-largest city since early 1994. Los Angeles went 21 years without pro football before the Rams moved from St. Louis last season, and the franchise emphatically ended a 13-year streak of non-winning seasons this fall with an inspiring run to the Rams’ first division title since 2003.

