Dec 17, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

During the Los Angeles Rams playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Yahoo Sports Tweeted a photo of Rams owner Stan Kroenke in the owner’s booth at the game, with a caption “Sup, St. Louis” – and it wasn’t well received.

KMOX talent certainly noticed it.

And many others had similar reactions:

The most popular reply, was this tweet marking a few business mistakes made by Yahoo:

Of the nearly 800 replies to the Tweet, many included vulgar acts and language that cannot be published on this website.

The Rams lost the game on its home turf, 26-13, in front of a crowd of 74,300 at the Coliseum.

It was first NFL playoff game in the nation’s second-largest city since early 1994. Los Angeles went 21 years without pro football before the Rams moved from St. Louis last season, and the franchise emphatically ended a 13-year streak of non-winning seasons this fall with an inspiring run to the Rams’ first division title since 2003.

