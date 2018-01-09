ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones is responding to critics who say she should be giving the city more money from the parking division.
She told KMOX’s Mark Reardon the division’s revenues are split with the city 60/40, and that’s how the law is written.
“We have to go to the legislature to do that,” Jones said. “I’m not opposed to that. I’ve never been opposed to that.”
The problem, Jones says, is that no one’s asked her what she thinks. She doesn’t have a working relationship with Mayor Lyda Krewson — Jones doesn’t know why.
The city’s parking division has $22 million in unrestricted reserves against $65 million in outstanding debt — she says having a healthy reserve is important for the parking division’s credit rating.