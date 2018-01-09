Missouri No. 7 on List of 10 Places in World Not to VisitIt's the only tourist spot in the U.S. on the list.

Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter SportsVisit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.

Water Main Break on Hanley Road Near ManchesterAll lanes of Hanley are closed, except for one in each direction.

Burnt Bagel Blamed for St. Louis Airport EvacuationAn estimated 300 to 400 people were required to go outside, where the temperature was 11 degrees.

Best Places For Ice Fishing In The USAs much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.